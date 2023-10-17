Universal reveals name for new Las Vegas attraction

Universal today announced the name for its upcoming year-round horror attraction in Las Vegas.

The anchor tenant in a 20-acre expansion of the AREA15 entertainment district, the new immersive experience will be called Universal Horror Unleashed, Universal said.

"Universal Horror Unleashed is another way we are using our unique style of horror storytelling to engage fans of this genre," Universal Destinations & Experiences President, New Ventures, Page Thompson said. "We look forward to bringing frightful fun to Las Vegas year-round."

So is this just a year-round Halloween Horror Nights? Not exactly, but Universal's press release said that Universal Horror Unleashed will offer "a variety of unique, immersive, and horror-centric experiences" surrounding "eerie eateries and bone-chilling bar areas."

Universal also promises a "continuously updated experience with must-see seasonal events and one-of-a-kind merchandise."

But what Universal has not promised is an opening date for Universal Horror Unleashed. Still no official word on that.

