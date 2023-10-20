Blizzard Beach is back at Walt Disney World next month

It's time again for the water park switch at Walt Disney World.

Disney announced today that its Blizzard Beach water park will reopen for guests on November 6. Located between Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom, Blizzard Beach is themed to the demise of "Florida's first ski resort" after it was ill-advisedly opened following a freak snowstorm in the, uh, recent past. All the snow is melting down those ski runs now, so hey... water slides!

Ever since reopening after the lockdowns, Disney World has been opening just one of its two water parks at a time. So if Blizzard Beach is opening, that means it's time for Typhoon Lagoon to close. The Disney Springs-area water park's final day before its annual refurbishment will be November 5.

Disney now is offering a Water Park Season Pass for $84.14, which allows for unlimited daily admission to Walt Disney World's open water park, without reservations or blockout dates, through May 24, 2024. That's just about $6 more than the cost of an unrestricted one-day water park ticket.

