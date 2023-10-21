What's the story behind fighting at Disneyland?

Is fighting becoming more common at Disney and other theme parks?
That's the question that I got asked this past week by a Los Angeles radio station. Producers there were reacting to the latest viral video of a brawl at Disneyland. This time, park guests went at it in front of the Storybook Land Canal Boats.
Frequent Disneyland visitors know that narrow pathway between Storybook Land and the Mad Tea Party as one of the park's more notorious pinch-points. It's pretty much impossible to walk through there without at least bumping shoulders with someone on many days. Throw parked strollers into the mix there, and the crowding gets even worse.
Is that enough to spark a fight? Ultimately, none of us ever knows all the reasons why another person decides that this is the moment of their Disney visit when it's time to throw hands. But it does happen, as TikTok and Instagram are so eager to show us. Anyway, you can hear my response to the crew at KNX Radio below:
It's so much easier for people to see Disney fights these days, thanks to the proliferation of mobile devices and Internet connections. Since Disney parks are such popular destinations, videos from the parks have a much higher likelihood of going viral, thanks to the large number of people who have the parks in their location histories. And the old TV news adage, "it it bleeds, it leads," continues to apply to social media algorithms, too.
But seeing real people fighting in public spaces such as Disneyland and Walt Disney World also normalizes that behavior for some viewers. They see people throwing down at Disney and think, "hey, that's something that I can do," as opposed to thinking, "what the hell?" The short, unedited format of IRL fight videos means we never see the aftermath for the participants - the hours spent in a windowless park security holding room, the park ban, and possibly the police arrest.
So are fights actually happening more often in the social media era, or are we just seeing more of the fights that always have been happening? I would like to get some data from Theme Park Insider readers, based on your first-hand experience. Forget what you have seen online or in the news. I am asking today about what you have seen with your own eyes, on your own park visits.
Stories and analysis welcomed in the comments, as always.
I spend most days during the week at the parks, and the only fights/pushing/shoving I've ever seen has been at Disney.
Only last Friday there was a pushing and shouting/screaming match going on outside the Skyliner station at DHS.
I spend equal amounts of time at Universal and Disney thru any week.
You never see any fighting in Philadelphia-area parks.
Just lots and lots of D batteries being thrown.
Nice photo choice for the topic, haha!!
@Jack: bwahahaha well played
I'd say it is more common, in the same way as misbehaving on flights has become. There is a lot less tolerance in the community now and when you factor in the stress that a holiday to resort destination can endow it's going to happen. The flip side though is that everyone has a video camera in their pocket so if one happens we will see it on the net within a couple of days.
I can't say that I've ever actually witnessed a fight at a park, so I can't say whether they've truly become more common or simply more visible. However, I have definitely seen an increase in rude and disrespectful behavior from guests in recent years, and could see how these sorts of actions may translate into an increase in physical altercations. I don't visit Disneyland nearly as much as I used to, but at Knott's and SeaWorld in particular I've noticed a major shift in the behavior of the clientele to the point that even moderately crowded days are unpleasant due to exposure to guests who feel rules don't apply to them. Surprisingly, SFMM has been pretty free of problem guests in more recent times despite having the reputation as a hangout for unruly teens.
While the age of social media, it has made more fights visible to many eyes from all around the world. Remember, there has been numerous reports of fights happening on Disneyland’s opening day, the only difference was that there wasn’t any personal cameras around to capture them and share them to the world.