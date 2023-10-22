Stop doing this when visiting Disney

Here is one thing that Disney fans need to stop doing when visiting the theme parks at Disneyland or the Walt Disney World Resort.

Fans might think that they're being cute by leaving behind a little something in the attractions that they visit, but all that guests who do this really are doing is littering and hurting the show for other Disney fans.

The result is often something like this:

Stop throwing coins into show scenes in attraction queues, Disney fans. Wishing wells are one thing - no one can see what gets tossed into a deep well. Tossing into fountains and turning them into wishing wells pushes the concept, but at least a uniform layer of coins at the bottom of a fountain isn't usually all that distracting.

But throwing coins into carefully designed show scenes in a theme park queue is just rude. While we are at it, throwing hair bands at the top of Expedition Everest or attaching locks to bridges or fences anywhere in the world is uncalled for, too.

As you can see from the photo above, once the coins start littering a scene, other fans soon take that as permission to start throwing in other items, as well, including mouse ears and even Coke cans.

Perhaps it is time to apply an enduring backcountry rule to travel everywhere - "leave nothing but footprints." And on theme park's paved pathways, no one should see those, either.

