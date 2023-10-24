More theme parks give up on year round operations

Several Cedar Fair theme parks are abandoning their year round operations. Three of the chain's theme parks revealed their 2024 operating schedules today, noting that they no longer will be open on weekends throughout the year.

Carowinds, Kings Dominion, and California's Great America are returning to their old, traditional calendars, closing for the winter and reopening for the 2024 season in the spring. Last year, the three parks announced that they would stay open on weekends during their former off season in early 2023. However, the parks failed to attract sizable crowds during those winter weekends.

All three parks now will close for the season after December 31, with Carowinds returning for the 2024 season on March 9. Kings Dominion and California's Great America will follow on March 23. All three parks will begin seven-day operation for the summer on May 24.

As for other formerly seasonal parks that have moved to year round ops, Busch Gardens Williamsburg is maintaining an almost year round schedule next year, closing for 18 days between January 7 and January 26, after which it will open for weekends until the Spring Break season in March. The Six Flags parks have not published their 2024 operating calendars yet.

Replies (14)