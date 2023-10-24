Disney announces plans for 2024's 'After Hours' events

Tickets will go on sale next month for 2024's Disney After Hours events at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Much like Disney's Halloween and Christmas parties, Disney After Hours gives participants access to select theme park attractions after the park closes to day guests. Annual passes and day tickets are not valid for these events, and crowd levels tend to be much lower than for the holiday parties with all their themed extras.

Guests who do Disney After Hours will get unlimited ice cream novelties, popcorn, and select beverages during the events, so there are some extras here, too. But the big draw is shorter waits for popular attractions such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and TRON Lightcycle Run.

Disney After Hours kicks off for its 2024 season at Disney's Hollywood Studios on January 10, 2024, where the event will continue on select nights through April 10. The Magic Kingdom starts the next night, January 11, with addition events on select nights through April 8. EPCOT will host Disney After Hours on select nights starting February 2 through April 4.

Event tickets include access to the park starting at 7pm, with no daytime ticket or park reservation required. The event officially starts at 9:30pm at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, running until 12:30am. At Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, the times are 10pm to 1am.

Tickets run from $155 to $175, plus tax, for the Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Disney After Hours events. For EPCOT, tickets run from $149 to $159, plus tax. Tickets will go on sale November 7 to booked guests of Walt Disney Resort hotels, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green. Guests should call +1-407-W-Disney to book. Disney After Hours tickets will go on sale to all starting November 14, on Disney's website.

