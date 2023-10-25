Here is what's hatching at your favorite theme parks

Time for another round-up. Let's start with a couple of updates from the Walt Disney World Resort before moving across the country to SeaWorld San Diego.

First, Disney announced today that its EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will return on January 12, 2024 and run through February 19, kicking off the 2024 line-up of festivals at EPCOT.

Now if you want to get to EPCOT from some of the resort hotels during the festival, today's second update from Disney will be of interest. The Disney Skyliner gondola system will be down for refurbishment January 16 through 21. And service to and from Disney's Riviera Resort and EPCOT's International Gateway will remain closed through January 27, as well.



Photo courtesy SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego today announced its first Emperor penguin chick in more than a decade. The chick hatched September 12 at the San Diego park, which said that it is the only place in the western hemisphere, outside of Antarctica, where people can see Emperor penguins. The park's Penguin Encounter exhibit includes 17 Emperors as well as 300 from other species, including King, Gentoo, Macaroni, Chinstrap, and Adélie.

Finally, e-commerce company Rokt has announced a partnership with Six Flags where the amusement park chain will use Rokt's AI technology to present offers from other brands ("including Hulu, Hellofresh, and Homechef," from the companies' press release) to customers buying tickets and passes on Six Flags' website.

"Our partnership with Rokt has created a diversified revenue stream for our organization that has allowed us to interact with our customers in a new way," Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Global Vice President, Strategic Marketing & Partnerships, Stephanie Borges said. "We're looking forward to exploring how we can expand our partnership beyond ecommerce in the future."

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)