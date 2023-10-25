Disneyland's Treehouse set to return next month

We finally have an opening date now for the return of the Treehouse at Disneyland.

The newly dubbed "Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney's Swiss Family Robinson" will open officially on November 10, Disneyland said today. The refurbished treehouse once again will feature the Swiss Family Robinson from their eponymous 1960 Disney film. The Robinsons were the initial habitants of the treehouse, which Disneyland opened in Adventureland in 1962.

In 1999, the Robinsons moved out to make way for Tarzan, who occupied the treehouse until shortly after Disneyland's reopening in 2021. Disney is not simply restoring the treehouse to its pre-1999 form, however. In its press release, Disneyland said tht Imagineers have created "a fresh story for the next generation of park goers to experience and enjoy."



Concept art courtesy Disneyland

For example, in this new concept art from Disney, the "daughter's room" at the top of the treehouse is devoted to her love of astronomy, filled with telescopes, mobiles, and notebooks.

Replies (4)