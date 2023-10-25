Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Disneyland's Treehouse set to return next month

October 25, 2023, 12:25 PM · We finally have an opening date now for the return of the Treehouse at Disneyland.

The newly dubbed "Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney's Swiss Family Robinson" will open officially on November 10, Disneyland said today. The refurbished treehouse once again will feature the Swiss Family Robinson from their eponymous 1960 Disney film. The Robinsons were the initial habitants of the treehouse, which Disneyland opened in Adventureland in 1962.

In 1999, the Robinsons moved out to make way for Tarzan, who occupied the treehouse until shortly after Disneyland's reopening in 2021. Disney is not simply restoring the treehouse to its pre-1999 form, however. In its press release, Disneyland said tht Imagineers have created "a fresh story for the next generation of park goers to experience and enjoy."

Concept art courtesy Disneyland

For example, in this new concept art from Disney, the "daughter's room" at the top of the treehouse is devoted to her love of astronomy, filled with telescopes, mobiles, and notebooks.

Daughter's room

Replies (4)

thecolonel
thecolonel
October 25, 2023 at 1:01 PM

Fantastic, it's frankly unbelievable to see this old friend return.

That said, I'm going to wait a few months to let others try it first. Given that nearly every element of the new Toontown instantly broke, I'm not trusting all those steps for a while.

MaxicKingdom
MaxicKingdom
October 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM

I'm actually excited for this Treehouse, even though it's not a favorite of mine. Unlike Toontown, thankfully, Kim Irvine is behind this project. All of the projects she's been behind- including the Haunted Mansion Holiday, the Snow White overhaul, and the Tropical Hideaway have all turned out great and only made Disneyland better. She was also behind the great re-painting of the Sleeping Beauty Castle in 2019. I also LOVE the fact that they took IP out and are adding more SEA to Adventureland. Adventureland has really improved with more SEA tie-ins in the last couple years.

AgustinMacias
AgustinMacias
October 25, 2023 at 4:23 PM

This project might have taken long but there was a reason: I spoke with a construction worker on this project months ago that midway they had to restart the project from scratch due to it wasn’t up to code. Hopefully this turns out better than ToonTown.

thecolonel
thecolonel
October 25, 2023 at 4:57 PM

The Snow White refurb is one of the best Disney has ever done, that ride now sings.

