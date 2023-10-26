Disney Cruise Line reveals early 2025 sailings

Disney Cruise Line published its early 2025 itineraries today, highlighted by the first voyages of the upcoming Disney Treasure cruise ship.

The Treasure will be sailing seven night itineraries from Port Canaveral, Florida. Eastern Caribbean sailings will call at Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, Disney's Castaway Cay, and either San Juan, Puerto Rico, or St. Thomas. Western Caribbean sailings will head to Falmouth in Jamaica, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel, Mexico.

Disney Treasure's older sibling, Disney Wish, also will sail from Port Canaveral, on three- and four-night trips to The Bahamas. Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy also will be sailing from the DCL's home port, on three-, four-, and five-night trips to The Bahamas.

Disney's other two ships will be moving around a bit during the first months of 2025. Disney Magic will start the year with four-, five- and six-night Caribbean cruises from Galveston, Texas, before making a seven-night sailing that ends at San Juan. From there, the Magic moves to Fort Lauderdale for three- and four-night Bahamian cruises, before sailing out of Port Canaveral for four- and five-night voyages.

Finally, Disney Wonder starts the year in Sydney, Australia, from where it will sail a 15-night journey to Honolulu. From there, it's nine nights to Vancouver, before making a five-night sailing down to San Diego for the remainder of the winter and early spring. The Wonder will sail three-, four-, and five-night itineraries to Mexico before repositioning to Vancouver on a four-night sailing to begin the Alaskan cruise season in late spring 2025.

You can find links to all of the Disney Cruise Lines' announced 2025 sailings on the DCL website. For the latest on Disney's new ship, check out our post, Here's what cruise fans will find aboard the new Disney Treasure.

