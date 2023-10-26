SeaWorld teases its next adventure, Penguin Trek

SeaWorld Orlando today shared a teaser video for its next roller coaster - Penguin Trek.
Okay, the trek of a slow, waddling penguin might not seem like the most thrilling idea for a roller coaster adventure, but SeaWorld's theme has you riding a snowmobile on a trek to go save the penguins, rather than pretending that you are a trekking penguin yourself.
Still, this is a family coaster - though one from Bolliger & Mabillard, a maker known better for its efficient thrill machines. Let's look at the teaser video released by SeaWorld, which offers some off-ride concept rendering of the coaster.
Penguin Trek provides a new ride to lead visitors into Orlando park's penguin habitat, following now-closed Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin ride. There's no specific opening date yet, but Penguin Trek is set to open in 2024.
I’d say it’s a stretch to say the trains look like snowmobiles. The train looks like a slightly modified 2-across hyper train, not anything like the Intamin straddle coaster trains that actually look and feel like snowmobiles and JetSkis. I’m sure this will allow for more efficient load and unloading, but I was expecting something a bit more on theme from B&M and Sea World.
When did Antarctica close ?
The ride never reopened after the pandemic lockdown.
love the penguin theme, don't love the name, almost as bad as Cheetah Hunt (almost)...and while we're at it, now that i see the track color scheme of this ride, i can't help but think SW missed a great opp to give icebreaker a white track with those dark blue supports, which would have looked amazing and worthy of a ride called icebreaker. instead, with the orange track, it's got Florida Gators vibes.