SeaWorld teases its next adventure, Penguin Trek

SeaWorld Orlando today shared a teaser video for its next roller coaster - Penguin Trek.

Okay, the trek of a slow, waddling penguin might not seem like the most thrilling idea for a roller coaster adventure, but SeaWorld's theme has you riding a snowmobile on a trek to go save the penguins, rather than pretending that you are a trekking penguin yourself.

Still, this is a family coaster - though one from Bolliger & Mabillard, a maker known better for its efficient thrill machines. Let's look at the teaser video released by SeaWorld, which offers some off-ride concept rendering of the coaster.

Penguin Trek provides a new ride to lead visitors into Orlando park's penguin habitat, following now-closed Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin ride. There's no specific opening date yet, but Penguin Trek is set to open in 2024.

Replies (4)