Tokyo Disney theme parks welcome more international visitors

Attendance is rising this year at the Tokyo Disney theme parks, as the resort's 40th anniversary, coupled with a rise in overseas tourism, drew more visitors to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

Oriental Land Co., which owns and operates the resort under license from The Walt Disney Company, reported its latest financial results today. Attendance for the first six months of the company's fiscal year was up nearly 40% over the same period a year ago, to 12.5 million visitors. The resort reported that 1.63 million visitors were from outside Japan, or 13% of total visitors to the parks.

That puts the percentage of overseas visitors higher than it was in the two years before the pandemic, when about one in 10 visitors to the parks came from outside Japan. The country remained closed to outside visitors until late in 2022.

Oriental Land Co. has revised its forecast for attendance in this current fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2024. The company now predicts that 26.3 million people will visit its theme parks during that 12-month period.

The company also reported a 98.8% occupancy rate at its hotels for the first half of this fiscal year, with park guests spending an average of ¥16,556 [US$111.07], up 5.6% from the year prior. That helped Oriental Land to double its operating profit for the period, up 102.9% to ¥77 billion, or US$516.7 million.

Tokyo Disney recently announced that its DisneySea expansion, Fantasy Springs, will open June 6, 2024. For tickets to the parks, please visit our partner's Tokyo Disney tickets page.

