New Halloween half-marathon coming to Disneyland next year

A new Halloween-themed race weekend at the Disneyland Resort leads runDisney's new annual race schedule, just announced today.

The first-ever Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend will happen September 5-8, 2024 at the Disneyland Resort in California, which has resumed hosting runDisney events. Registration will open February 6 for Club runDisney members, with general registration opening February 13.

Disney is promising "Halloween-themed on-course entertainment" plus character encounters for the races, which will run through Disneyland and Disney California Adventure as well as surrounding areas in Anaheim. The race weekend will include a 5K and 10K race as well as the lead event half-marathon.

Disneyland's other runDisney event for the 2024-25 season will be the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend on January 30-February 2, 2025. Advance registration for those runs opens June 11, 2024, with general registration available one week later, on June 18. Registration will be via Disney's runDisney website.

At the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, here is the schedule. The first registration date is for Club runDisney, and the second is for the public:

2024 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, October 31-November 3, 2024. Registration March 5/March 12, 2024

2025 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, January 8-12, 2025. Registration April 2/April 9, 2024

2025 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend, February 20-24, 2025. Registration July 23/July 30, 2024

2025 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend, April 3-6, 2025. Registration August 20/August 27, 2024

Even if you are not a runner, Disney fans should note these runDisney event weekends, as the parks will be filled during them. If you are not running, or planning to accompany a runner to one of these events, these will be weeks to avoid at the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts if you don't want to deal with wall-to-wall crowds.

But if you are a runner, these are some of the biggest parties and get-togethers of the year, which is why runDisney events have become so wildly popular.

