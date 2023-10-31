Who won the 2023 Halloween haunt season?

Halloween today brings the 2023 haunt season to a close. What will you remember as the best of this year's haunt season?

I only got to three theme park haunts this year: Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, and the 50th anniversary Knott's Scary Farm. One maze from each count among my three favorites for the year.

Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate at Universal Orlando offered plenty of fan service for those of us who remember the dueling Bolliger & Mabillard inverted coasters at Islands of Adventure. But this was yet another gorgeous maze from Universal's creative team, plussed with a choice of paths for guests at the end, which made a nice callback to the choice we all faced over which track to ride on the coaster.

Universal Studios Hollywood's Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count was a master class in IP design, nailing the outrageous humor that makes Chucky such an irresistible little villain. But Universal needed to deliver outstanding use of puppetry and animatronics to make it happen, and fortunately for us, they did.

Finally, I loved Knott's Dark Ride maze, but its replacement, Cinema Slasher, might be even better. Sure, let's have a slasher movie villain chase us through a theater showing slasher movies. It's obvious, and brilliant, and terrifying, and fun - everything a great haunt maze should be.

But haunt season offers much, much more than these three big theme park events. I would love to hear from Theme Park Insider readers what you thought were the highlights of this year's haunt season. What were your favorite houses and entertainment? What did you think needs improvement, and what are you hoping to see next year?

* * *

Replies (4)