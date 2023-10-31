Who won the 2023 Halloween haunt season?

Halloween today brings the 2023 haunt season to a close. What will you remember as the best of this year's haunt season?
I only got to three theme park haunts this year: Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, and the 50th anniversary Knott's Scary Farm. One maze from each count among my three favorites for the year.
Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate at Universal Orlando offered plenty of fan service for those of us who remember the dueling Bolliger & Mabillard inverted coasters at Islands of Adventure. But this was yet another gorgeous maze from Universal's creative team, plussed with a choice of paths for guests at the end, which made a nice callback to the choice we all faced over which track to ride on the coaster.
Universal Studios Hollywood's Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count was a master class in IP design, nailing the outrageous humor that makes Chucky such an irresistible little villain. But Universal needed to deliver outstanding use of puppetry and animatronics to make it happen, and fortunately for us, they did.
Finally, I loved Knott's Dark Ride maze, but its replacement, Cinema Slasher, might be even better. Sure, let's have a slasher movie villain chase us through a theater showing slasher movies. It's obvious, and brilliant, and terrifying, and fun - everything a great haunt maze should be.
But haunt season offers much, much more than these three big theme park events. I would love to hear from Theme Park Insider readers what you thought were the highlights of this year's haunt season. What were your favorite houses and entertainment? What did you think needs improvement, and what are you hoping to see next year?
* * *
I hit the same parks as you, Robert (with the addition of Horror Nights at Universal Studios Japan) and was blown away by Darkest Deal in Orlando and Chucky in Hollywood. Cinema Slasher was a solid maze but, and this was a theme at Knott's this year, lightly staffed and not particularly scary.
It's a rare year where it's tough to split the difference between Hollywood and Orlando for their Horror Nights events, but I probably have to give the edge to Orlando. There were no bad mazes in Hollywood (unlike Chucky in Orlando) but I think Orlando slightly edged Hollywood with the other IP houses. Good year for Horror Nights!
HHN Orlando is my favorite theme park attraction so I’m biased. It’s like getting a new theme park every year. Though it seems like HHN Hollywood really upped their game this year while I thought Orlando was little subpar. And I was jealous not be able to see The Hanging at Knotts.
I only made it to both of the Central Florida Howl-O-Screams and HHN Orlando. It's not really fair to compare the latter against the others, so if I had to pick the superior HoS, that would probably go to Busch Gardens Tampa. The Residence: Home for the Holidays was a lot of fun and scary at the same time. Definitely one house I wouldn't mind sticking around for a couple more years. At HoS Orlando, the winner was D3LER1UM666 Laboratories, which was elevated by a neat little pre-show effect. At HHN, The Last of Us was my favorite house, but I may have been biased going into it.
First time going to any Halloween event at the theme parks and I spent a few days at HHN Orlando and hit all the houses and a majority of them I went twice. Really enjoyed the Yeti and Last of Us haunted houses at Universal with the diversity of scares and good theming. Went through Dueling Dragons twice and the first time was good but the second it felt rather short and not as good for scare locations/quality compared to the other houses. Looking to go to some other parks next year!