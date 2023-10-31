Efteling sets a spooky tone for its new haunted attraction

Happy Halloween, Theme Park Insiders! To celebrate this spookiest of days, we have the latest from Efteling on their new haunted attraction for 2024.

Danse Macabre replaces Spookslot at the Dutch theme park. The new ride will be an Intamin Dynamic Motion Stage - the first of its kind. Efteling's behind-the-scenes video today shows us the installation of the ride's hub, as well as the recording session for Danse Macabre's orchestral score.

If you know classical music (and whether you do or not, here's a plug for our sister site, Violinist.com), you might remember Danse Macabre as a famous work by Camille Saint-Saëns. It's Violinist.com's number-one spooky music for Halloween, too. Efteling is using Saint-Saëns' work as the jumping off point for its new attraction, which will incorporate props and musical themes from Spookslot, as detailed in the video.

At the end of the video, we see Virginie Charlatan and her husband Otto, the main characters in the Efteling attraction's narrative. They've been traveling for years with their "special" barrel organ, settling in the creepy Huyverwoud Forest, where they encounter the mysterious history of the Danse Macabre.

You can read more about the new ride system for Efteling's Danse Macabre and see a concept video of it in action, in our previous post, New Haunted House to Feature 'Revolutionary' Ride System.

