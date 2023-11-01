Disney confirms multi-billion-dollar Comcast deal

The Walt Disney Company confirmed today that it will proceed with a planned deal to acquire Comcast's 33% share of the streaming service Hulu.

Under the deal, Disney will pay Comcast - which owns NBCUniversal - $8.61 billion by December 1. That's the minimum amount that Disney was required to pay given the $27.5 billion guaranteed floor value for Hulu that the companies agreed to back in 2019.

Both Disney and Comcast have retained consultants to appraise a current fair market value for Hulu. If that number comes in higher than $27.5 billion, Disney will be obligated to pay one-third of the difference, to cover Comcast's one-third share of the streamer. If the valuation comes in less than $27.5 billion for any reason, the deal is done, since that was a mutually agreed floor value. Disney gets no refund.

In a statement released today, Disney said that it anticipates the appraisal should be completed during the 2024 calendar year.

For previous coverage, see Why Hulu holds a key to the future of theme parks.

* * *

