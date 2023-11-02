Cedar Fair, Six Flags announce merger deal

Two of America's biggest amusement park companies are coming together. Cedar Fair and Six Flags announced this morning that they will combine "in a merger of equals."

The deal has been approved unanimously by the Boards of Directors for both companies and will close in the first half of 2024. The new company will operate under the name "Six Flags" and trade under Cedar Fair's FUN ticker symbol. Cedar Fair President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Zimmerman will be the President and Chief Executive Officer of the new company, with current Six Flags President and Chief Executive Officer Selim Bassoul serving as Executive Chairman. Cedar Fair CFO Brian Witherow will be the new company's CFO, with current Six Flags Gary Mick serving as Chief Integration Officer of the combined company.

Each company will get six directors on the new company's 12-member board. The new company will be headquartered in Cedar Fair's home of Charlotte, North Carolina, with "significant finance and administrative operations" in Sandusky, Ohio.

Cedar Fair unitholders will receive one share of common stock in the new combined company for each unit owned, and Six Flags shareholders will receive 0.58 shares of common stock in the new combined company for each share owned. The deal will end up with current Cedar Fair unitholders owning approximately 51.2% of the new company, with Six Flags shareholders owning approximately 48.8%.

As for individual park branding and operations, other than the fact that the new company will be called Six Flags, that's yet to be announced. For our speculation on how that might go, please see our previous post, How would Cedar Fair and Six Flags fit together?

"Our merger with Six Flags will bring together two of North America’s iconic amusement park companies to establish a highly diversified footprint and a more robust operating model to enhance park offerings and performance," Zimmerman said. "Together, we will have an expanded and complementary portfolio of attractive assets and intellectual property to deliver engaging entertainment experiences for guests. The combination also creates an enhanced financial profile with strong cash flow generation to accelerate investments in our parks to delight our guests, driving increased levels of demand and in-park value and spending. I have great respect for the Six Flags team and look forward to joining forces as we embark on this next chapter together."

"The combination of Six Flags and Cedar Fair will redefine our guests' amusement park experience as we combine the best of both companies," Bassoul said. "Six Flags and Cedar Fair share a strong cultural alignment, operating philosophy, and steadfast commitment to providing consumers with thrilling experiences. By combining our operational models and technology platforms, we expect to accelerate our transformation activities and unlock new potential for our parks. We are excited to unite the Cedar Fair and Six Flags teams to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities and operational efficiencies of our combined platform for the benefit of our guests, shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders."

Financial results

In other news, both companies reported their third quarter earnings this morning. Six Flags reported a 16% rise in attendance for the three months ending October 1, 2023 from the same period in 2022. That put total attendance for the quarter at 9.3 million guests. Per capita spending was down 8% to $56.37, however, as the company reintroduced discounting, driving income down 3% and Adjusted EBITDA down 2% year over year, to $220 million.

At Cedar Fair, attendance was up 0.1% for the quarter, to 12.4 million guests. Per capita spending was down 2%, to $61.65, but Adjusted EBITDA was up 7%, to $388 million.

