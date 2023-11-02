Here is the link to Disneyland's big ticket discount for kids

A rare opportunity to buy Disneyland tickets at a discount for holiday gift-giving is now live.

The Disneyland Resort is offering children's tickets for as low as $50 a day with this kids' special offer, which is available now on our partner's Disneyland tickets page. And if you use the discount code SAVE5 when checking out, you can save an additional $5 off each multi-day ticket you buy through the site.

The kids' special offer is valid on one-, two-, and three-day tickets, with Park Hopper and Disney Genie+ add-ons available. You can find all these types of tickets quickly by looking for the words (KIDS' SPECIAL OFFER) text on the ticket listings.

These tickets are valid for use starting January 8, 2024 through March 10, 2024, so they are great options for anyone thinking about buying Disneyland tickets as a holiday gift this season. Multi-day tickets will expire 13 days after their first use, and you must make a park reservation to use these tickets, via this link on Disneyland's website.

Discounted multi-day tickets for adults also are available in addition to the kids' special offer. And our partner now is selling one-day Disneyland tickets, too, which you will find at the bottom of the ticket page. Those tickets can be used right away, if you would like.

As always, whenever you buy an attraction ticket through our partner, a portion of the ticket price goes to keep Theme Park Insider running, so thank you for that. But we link to these partners because they offer you great deals on tickets - often better than what the parks offer on their own websites.

Again, here is the link for discounted Disneyland Resort theme park tickets.

