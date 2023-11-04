Six Flags calls on Kid Flash for two new children's coasters

Six Flags is opening two new Kid Flash-themed children's coasters this weekend.
Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Six Flags Over Georgia each are opening Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster - the first installations of the "P'Sghetti Bowl" single-rail racing coaster from Skyline Attractions. The San Antonio park officially opened its coaster today, while the Atlanta-area park is running a passholder preview today in advance of an official opening tomorrow.
The racing coasters also feature light effects to help the rides stand out at night.
These coasters are the first for Skyline Attractions following its Skywarp models, which have since closed at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom and SeaWorld San Diego.
We'd love to hear from any visitors who get on these coasters this week - please tell us in the comments what you thought of them.
