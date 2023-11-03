Listen to Disney's next nighttime spectacular theme song

Walt Disney World is sharing a "first listen" of the new nighttime spectacular that will open at EPCOT next month.

"Luminous The Symphony of Us" will take over the World Showcase Lagoon at the end of each evening, starting next month. Today, Disney shared a promo video that includes the recording of one of the original songs for the new show, "Heartbeat Symphony."

I'm gonna get a little fussy here, but if you promise me a "symphony," I am going to want something that sounds like, you know, a symphony, and not just another ballad with an orchestral accompaniment. (Yes, there is a difference.)

Ballads are fine, and live orchestral accompaniment makes them even better, but a Disney-commissioned symphony - or even just a short movement of one - would be a welcomed contribution to a repertoire that desperately needs fresh, modern music that people actually want to hear.

That said, Disney today told us the songs that it will include in Luminous, beyond the original "Heartbeat Symphony."

"You'll Be in My Heart" from Tarzan

"Proud Corazón" from Coco

"You’ve Got a Friend in Me" from Toy Story

"Friend Like Me" from Aladdin

"So Close" from Enchanted

"When She Loved Me" from Toy Story 2

"Remember Me" from Coco

"Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2

"I See the Light" from Tangled

"Beating of our Hearts" - the show's second original song, and the finale

Luminous The Symphony of Us premieres December 5 at EPCOT.

* * *

Replies (1)