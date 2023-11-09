Disneyland sets Fantasmic return date

The Disneyland Resort has announced the return date for its biggest nighttime spectacular.

Fantasmic will return to the Rivers of America at on May 24, 2024, the resort confirmed this morning.

"At a Fantasmic! cast meeting earlier this week, we announced that the show will return on May 24. We look forward to providing more information about Fantasmic! in the coming months, but for now this is all we have to share," a Disneyland Resort official said.

The popular show has been closed since earlier this year, when its Maleficent dragon character caught fire. The inflatable character, nicknamed "Murphy" by fans for its troubled launch, is the Big Bad at the show's climax, and while she will return in the revived production, park insiders have said not to expect her to be rebuilt in the same form as before.

Here are looks at two recent versions of Fantasmic, the first with the inflatable dragon and the other without - in so-called "B" mode.

