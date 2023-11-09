Disneyland cracks down on bench-hogging pin traders

Disneyland is moving to restrict professional pin traders working inside its theme parks.
For years, pin traders have set up large pin boards on benches in Frontierland, with occasional forays into Disney California Adventure, as well. Now, Disney is saying that park guests no longer will be able to do that. In a change posted to Disneyland's FAQ pages, the resort is now banning large pin boards inside the parks.
Guests who want to trade with other guests may display their pins only on a lanyard or a single trading bag, no larger than 14 inches by 12 inches by six inches. No lights, signage or other displays will be allowed. And the use of benches for displaying pins now is explicitly prohibited by Disneyland.
Guests using a trading bag will be restricted to trading with other guests at designated times - from park opening until 3pm - at a designated location, next to Westward Ho Trading Company in Frontierland. The specific location and trading hours will be subject to change, as well, Disneyland said.
Disneyland also said that only trading official, metal Disney pins is allowed in the park. In addition, "monies, gifts, vouchers or receipts may not be exchanged or used to trade for a pin," the resort said.
"Guests suspected of abusing the guidelines may be subject to, among other things, removal from the Disneyland Resort premises," the resort said on its website.
* * *
They should get rid of Pin Trading like Tokyo Disneyland did many years ago. Long story short: Pin Trading got too crazy that Tokyo Disneyland just banned it. Sure, they’ll still sell a few pins here and there but they’re not meant for trading.
Pin trading started a long while ago (was it the 1990s?), when Disney decided that it needed to have its own version of athletes' pin trading at the Olympics. So it started producing all these pins and lanyards, and outfitted cast members with ones to trade.
Of course, with the dawn of eBay and online selling, people figured out that they could make money on older, rarer pins, and predatory pin trading soon followed. Throw in the fact that some pins retail for more than others, and there's enough disparity in the value of pins that a high-volume trader who knows the market can clean up.
Now if you want to do that online from home, have at it. But when some traders set up what amounted to an unlicensed pin trading storefront inside the park, fans began to complain. Now, finally, after years of complaints, Disney has done something about it.
I think this is Good, I always felt the boards made it look like a Swap Meet set up .
Obviously it existed, but I never saw it. This is pretty wild. Google... you must have a photo of folks setting up a pin-trading shop at Disney.
@ Robert -Wow, thanks. Never knew the history behind it. It is something I see every time I'm at at the parks, but just never really found out anymore about it.
I've seen those pin boards set up at benches before too, good to have context behind it.
So...embarrassingly enough, as as DLR regular, I've never really delved into or paid attention to the Pin trading experience. (I've seen it happening)
But is it essentially just trading purchased pins? Cast members have to trade if asked / requested?
What is the history behind it or when did this become a thing?