Disneyland cracks down on bench-hogging pin traders

Disneyland is moving to restrict professional pin traders working inside its theme parks.

For years, pin traders have set up large pin boards on benches in Frontierland, with occasional forays into Disney California Adventure, as well. Now, Disney is saying that park guests no longer will be able to do that. In a change posted to Disneyland's FAQ pages, the resort is now banning large pin boards inside the parks.

Guests who want to trade with other guests may display their pins only on a lanyard or a single trading bag, no larger than 14 inches by 12 inches by six inches. No lights, signage or other displays will be allowed. And the use of benches for displaying pins now is explicitly prohibited by Disneyland.

Guests using a trading bag will be restricted to trading with other guests at designated times - from park opening until 3pm - at a designated location, next to Westward Ho Trading Company in Frontierland. The specific location and trading hours will be subject to change, as well, Disneyland said.

Disneyland also said that only trading official, metal Disney pins is allowed in the park. In addition, "monies, gifts, vouchers or receipts may not be exchanged or used to trade for a pin," the resort said.

"Guests suspected of abusing the guidelines may be subject to, among other things, removal from the Disneyland Resort premises," the resort said on its website.

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

For ticket deals, as well as our reader rankings and advice on visiting Disneyland and other top theme parks around the world, please visit our our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (6)