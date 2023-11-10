New attraction opens at Disneyland

Disneyland this morning officially opened its Adventureland Treehouse, Inspired by Walt Disney's Swiss Family Robinson.

It feels like someone from Disney visit Universal's The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and declared, "Challenge accepted! We can come up with even longer attractions names that your crew can." This walk-through's new name might be quite a but longer than its previous "Tarzan's Treehouse" and "Swiss Family Treehouse," but I would argue that this incarnation is the best of the lot, too.



Disneyland's reimagined Treehouse

You can read more about Disneyland's new Adventureland Treehouse in my sneak-peek trip report from last week: An Insider's tour through Disneyland's new, old-school Treehouse. Or see it for youself through my walk-through video from this morning.

One of the things I enjoy about this treehouse is its embrace of the Society of Explorers and Adventurers story that Walt Disney Imagineering is expanding throughout Disney theme parks and cruise ships around the world. As I mentioned in my previous story, Disney has declared that the new occupants of this treehouse are not the Swiss Family Robinson, marooned on an island in Indonesia. The are inhabitants of the town of Adventureland, inspired by the Robinsons to make a go of living in the Disneyodendron Semperflorens Grandis tree that they found on the edge of their town.

The family's daughter is an aspiring astronomer, and - as such - has become a correspondent with at least one member of the S.E.A. Today, I finally got a good look at the letter on her treehouse room desk.

Our S.E.A. member is Aya Kouame-Beaucid of Côte d'Ivoire, in west Africa. The letter reveals that they sent a telescope lens to the daughter via S.E.A. members Dr. Ken Chenesuke and Alberta (presumably) Falls, of the Jungle Navigation Co., whose Jungle Cruise is located just down the street from the unnamed family's treehouse in Adventureland.

It's an extra bit of storytelling and world-building that helps make this treehouse a lively addition to this corner of the park. Again, for more, please see An Insider's tour through Disneyland's new, old-school Treehouse.

