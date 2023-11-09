Actors, penguins, and Lego fans: It's time to get to work

The big entertainment news here in Southern California this week is the end of the Hollywood actors' strike. SAG-AFTRA (the actors) and the AMPTP (the major studios, including Disney and Universal) have a tentative deal that now goes to the union membership for approval. But the strike is over, and that means that everyone can get back to work - including actors walking red carpets and doing interviews to promote their new releases.

In the parks, SeaWorld San Diego has announced the name for its new emperor penguin chick. It's Pearl, and she is now the star of a couple of upsell tours that the park is now making available to guests. Tickets to see Pearl start at $94 and are available via the SeaWorld website. Park admission also is required, and our ticket partner has some offers available on its website for that.



Pearl and her plushie buddy. Photo courtesy SeaWorld

Pearl hatched on September 12, and was the first chick hatched at SeaWorld San Diego since 2010. She is expected to be ready to join the park's penguin colony in early 2024, at which point she will be visible to the general public.

* * *

Legoland Florida has announced a couple of additions for 2024. The Winter Haven park will add an installation of Lego Ferrari Build and Race this spring. This experience allows guests to build their own Lego Ferrari car and test it on a simulated track. You can read about the California installation of in our review: Legoland California opens Lego Ferrari Build & Race.

And next fall, Legoland Florida will open a Sea Life aquarium attraction. There's currently a Sea Life at ICON Park on Orlando's International Drive, so it seems a bit much to have another just down the road at Legoland, but perhaps the Central Florida market is big enough to support two?

California's Thea Classic award-winning Pageant of the Masters has announced its 2024 theme: "À la Mode: The Art of Fashion." Performances of this "tableaux vivant" production that recreates famous artworks via actors and stagecraft will run nightly July 6 through August 30, 2024. I reviewed this year's production in July, Finding the life in art, and the art of life, at Pageant of the Masters.

* * *

Finally, let's note some personnel moves in advance of what should be a bunch of news coming out of the IAAPA Expo in Orlando next week. The Themed Entertainment Association (which gives out the Thea Awards) has named Chloe Hausfeld as Global Director of Strategic Partnerships. The former vice president at JRA most recently worked on client and vendor relationships for Baynum Amusement Solutions.

"I am eager to join the amazingly creative team at TEA and look forward to providing guidance to further revenue goals, and to brokering partnerships that will take TEA to the next level," Hausfeld said.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)