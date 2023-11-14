What is Disney planning for Figment?

EPCOT's Figment has been hanging out on the west coast recently, visiting Disney corporate and Walt Disney Imagineering headquarters. So what is Disney planning next for this Walt Disney World icon?

Disney Parks has posted a video of Figment meeting cast members at Disney's Burbank campus, plus the EPCOT character walking into WDI's headquarters in Glendale carrying a tablet with "Figment's book of (ideas)" written on it.

"Figment recently journeyed to Walt Disney Studios to meet Cast Members and gather new sparks of imagination. We can’t wait to see what Figment dreams up next," Disney Parks said in its social media post.

I also got to meet Figment in person in California just before the "Behind the Attraction" sneak peek at WDI last month.

Clearly, this is a character that's networking and looking to make a career move. But what could it be? And is there any chance that Figment's old friend, Dreamfinder, could get involved?

Speculation welcomed!

