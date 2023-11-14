First look: Las Vegas' upcoming SpongeBob SquarePants ride

The annual IAAPA Expo has opened in Orlando, and we're going to start our coverage today with some news about the SpongeBob SquarePants dark ride that's coming to Las Vegas.

Sally Dark Rides is developing SpongeBob's Crazy Carnival Ride for Circus Circus Las Vegas, in cooperation with licensors Paramount and Global Nickelodeon. We told you about this new ride earlier this year [Sally meets SpongeBob in Las Vegas], and today at IAAPA, Chief Creative Officer Rich Hill filled in some additional detail about its storyline.

We knew that the basic premise would be that Mr. Krabs has opened a carnival in Bikini Bottom and is inviting us to ride through and play its midway games. But now we know just how SpongeBob and Patrick are going to mess everything up and get the action going on the ride.



Concept image courtesy Sally Dark Rides

Instead of bringing the game supplies to the carnival like they were supposed to, SpongeBob and Patrick have brought a box of Krabby Patty ingredients instead. So they try to hide their mistake by loading the games with buns, patties, sea tomatoes, and other food. And that then inspires Plankton to try to steal the supplies and the Krabby Patty secret formula he's been after all these years.



Mr. Krabs animatronic. Photo courtesy IAAPA Expo

Sally Dark Rides also unveiled an animatronic of Mr. Krabs that will be part of the attraction. It is one six animatronics on the ride, which also will include original practical sets and special effects as well as multimedia projections. The ride will feature 15 scenes, each with multiple interactive targets.

"As part of our incredible resort-wide revitalization, we are thrilled that Paramount, Nickelodeon and Sally Dark Rides have come together to create this new ride experience for us," Circus Circus General Manager Shana Gerety said. "The high energy attraction will bring a new level of family-friendly competitive gameplay and theme park ride experiences to all our guests."

SpongeBob's Crazy Carnival Ride will open early in the first quarter of 2024.

