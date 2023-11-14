Coaster train reveals highlight 2023 IAAPA Expo

All over the show floor at the annual IAAPA Expo in Orlando, theme parks and their partners today have been unveiling trains for their new roller coasters next year.

Let's start with Zamperla's hefty new train for the reimagined and rebuilt Top Thrill 2 at Cedar Point.



Photos courtesy IAAPA Expo and the parks

Next, we've got the train for the reimagined Fire in the Hole at Silver Dollar City, from Rocky Mountain Construction.

Holiday World has partnered with Vekoma on its new family Boomerang model, which will feature gravy-boat inspired trains on 2024's Good Gravy!

Hersheypark, along with Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters, unveiled the new-for-2024 trains for its classic coaster, Comet.

Here is the new Bolliger & Mabillard train for SeaWorld Orlando's new family coaster, Penguin Trek.

Finally, for the audacious new Falcon's Flight at Six Flags Qiddiya, here is the new train from Intamin.

