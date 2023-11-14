Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Coaster train reveals highlight 2023 IAAPA Expo

November 14, 2023, 5:36 PM · All over the show floor at the annual IAAPA Expo in Orlando, theme parks and their partners today have been unveiling trains for their new roller coasters next year.

Let's start with Zamperla's hefty new train for the reimagined and rebuilt Top Thrill 2 at Cedar Point.

Top Thrill 2 trains
Photos courtesy IAAPA Expo and the parks

Next, we've got the train for the reimagined Fire in the Hole at Silver Dollar City, from Rocky Mountain Construction.

Fire in the Hole train

Holiday World has partnered with Vekoma on its new family Boomerang model, which will feature gravy-boat inspired trains on 2024's Good Gravy!

Good Gravy trains

Hersheypark, along with Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters, unveiled the new-for-2024 trains for its classic coaster, Comet.

Comet trains

Here is the new Bolliger & Mabillard train for SeaWorld Orlando's new family coaster, Penguin Trek.

Penguin Trek train

Finally, for the audacious new Falcon's Flight at Six Flags Qiddiya, here is the new train from Intamin.

