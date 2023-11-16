Hong Kong Disneyland dedicates its World of Frozen

Disney CEO Bob Iger helped dedicate Disney's first 'Frozen' theme park land tonight in Hong Kong.

As the sun set over Hong Kong Disneyland's World of Frozen land, Iger joined Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro and Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee to dedicate the theme park version of the Kingdom of Arendelle. (Lee also wrote and directed the "Frozen" films.)

Watch the ceremony below:

You can read my review of the new land, as well as see POV videos of its three attractions in my post, Disney does it again with Hong Kong's new 'Frozen' land. In the next few days, I will have an additional story from my tour of the land with two Disney Imagineers, who share insight into the land's creation as well as revealing some Easter eggs.

But for tonight's event, at the end of the evening, Disney put on a "Kiss Goodnight" drone show over the Arendelle lake, for invited media and guests.

World of Frozen opens officially to all park guests on November 20. For tickets to Hong Kong Disneyland, please see our partner's Hong Kong Disneyland tickets page.

