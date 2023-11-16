Dinosaurs take the stage at Legoland in 2024

Dinosaurs are taking over at Legoland California. The Carlsbad theme park announced today that Dino Valley will be taking over the current Explorer Island land next year.

Legoland recently closed two tracker rides in that section of the park: Safari Trek and Fairy Tale Brook. The new Dino Valley land will see two rides talking their places:

Duplo Little Dino Trail: Four-seater vehicles take visitors through a safari or Lego Duplo dinosaurs.

Explorer River Quest: River expedition to see Lego dinosaurs, including a T. rex.

The land also will include the current Coastersaurus roller coaster as well as the Dino Dig.



Dino Valley concept art courtesy Legoland

The reimagined Dino Valley land will open at Legoland California next spring. In addition, next year the park will introduce a parade - the Lego World Parade.



Photo courtesy Legoland

The parade will include floats themed to a Lego City fire truck, pirate ship as well as other units themed to Lego City Deep Sea Adventure, Lego Ninjago, and Lego Friends. The park has not announced a start date but did say that the parade will run through the summer.

“As the first Legoland park in North America, it’s remarkable to see how Legoland California’s legacy of play has inspired generations of families over the last 25 years,” Legoland California Resort President Kurt Stocks said. “It’s a privilege for us to?debut North America’s first-ever LEGO World Parade in 2024, alongside our newest land, Dino Valley, where the past comes roaring to life in LEGO form.”

Meanwhile, in the UK

In other Legoland news today, Legoland Windsor announced plans for Minifigure Speedway, also to open next spring. The Zierer coaster will be Lego's first dueling coaster at its UK park. The £10 million coaster will be the park's fastest, too - reaching a top speed of nearly 35 mph on each of its two tracks, Team Legends and Team Allstars.

* * *

