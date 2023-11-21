Here's a sign for something new coming to Universal Orlando

Universal Creative has installed the marquee for its new land at Universal Studios Florida.
The new DreamWorks land is replacing the former Woody Woodpecker's Kid Zone at Universal Studios Florida next year. And now, the new land has its marquee in place.
Universal has not yet announced an official opening date for its DreamWorks land, save to say that it will debut sometime in 2024.
To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
I'll be amazed if this is ready by next summer. Construction does not appear to have made any major progress and Shrek's house is still just bare steel.