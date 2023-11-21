Here's a sign for something new coming to Universal Orlando

Universal Creative has installed the marquee for its new land at Universal Studios Florida.

The new DreamWorks land is replacing the former Woody Woodpecker's Kid Zone at Universal Studios Florida next year. And now, the new land has its marquee in place.



The new land sign. Photo courtesy Universal Orlando

Universal has not yet announced an official opening date for its DreamWorks land, save to say that it will debut sometime in 2024.

Replies (1)