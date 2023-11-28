Disneyland is bringing back discounts for local residents

Disneyland's local resident discount is coming back in 2024.

The Disneyland Resort today announced the return of its Southern California resident discount offer. The tickets will go on sale next Tuesday, December 5, and will be valid for your choice of three days between January 2 and June 2, 2024, subject to park reservation availability.

The tickets will start at $225, which will be valid for one park per day on Mondays through Thursdays. To visit on any date, the ticket will be $275. Park Hopper and Disney Genie+ upgrades will be available at time of purchase.

