Get ready to pick the best attractions and theme parks of the year

Want to help decide our picks for the best of the best among the world's theme parks and attractions? You are about to get that chance.

Voting will open next week in Theme Park Insider's annual year-end surveys. This year's surveys will include:

Best New Attraction

Best Roller Coasters

Best Attractions

Best Theme Parks

The surveys will be open to registered members of Theme Park Insider, so if you've not registered with us yet, here's the link to do that. It does not cost anything and only takes a moment.

After you have registered and logged in, you will be able to submit your picks for the top contenders in each category, once the surveys open. We will be asking for you to rank up to 10 nominees for best new attraction of 2023, up to 20 for best theme parks, and up to 50 each for best roller coasters and best attractions.



The defending champion for Best Theme Park is Tokyo DisneySea

You do not need to rank that many, of course. Just submit the ones you think are worthy of being ranked among the top in the world in each category.

Once you have submitted your survey in each category, there's no backsies, so please take a few moments to think about your picks in the week ahead, before the surveys open. The surveys will be open for two weeks, with run-off votes, if necessary, to follow to help pick the winners of our Theme Park Insider Awards.

The survey results also will determine the reader rankings for attractions at each park in our theme park visitors guides. The more votes we get in the surveys, the better our visitors guides will be, so please, encourage friends, colleagues, and family to vote, too.

If you would like a refresher on what attractions opened this year, please see our New Theme Park Attractions in 2023 page, which has links to our reviews, news stories and on-ride videos, where available. An attraction does not need to be on that list to be eligible, but it did need to open in 2023. In the past, we've had a rule against clones winning the best new attraction award, but I am waiving that for rides and shows where the original version opened during the pandemic, since so many people could not legally travel to experience them.

So please think about the parks and attractions that you have visited and start putting together your lists. If you are looking for any guidance, please ask in the comments, and I am sure that we can get a nice debate going over what makes a top rated attraction or park.

I will send the links to the surveys out via email first next week, followed by a post linking them on the front page of the website. So if you want that head start on submitting your rankings, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's newsletter.

As always, thank you for being part of the Theme Park Insider community.

