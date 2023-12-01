Universal reveals name for its new Texas theme park

Universal Destinations & Experiences today announced the name and released new concept art for its upcoming theme park in Texas.

Universal Kids Resort will be the name for the park that Universal is now building on a 97-acre site in Frisco, just north of Dallas.

"Universal Kids Resort will inspire the unbridled creativity of kids through imagination, discovery and most importantly – play" Universal Creative President Molly Murphy said. "We're designing the resort so kids and families can feel the thrill of being physically immersed in their most beloved stories and characters."

The company did not reveal any details today about specific attractions at the new park, which will be aimed at families with young children. But it did release an update concept image for the park.



Universal Kids Resort. Images courtesy Universal

Compare that to Universal's original concept image for the park.



From Universal Parks announces expansions in Texas and Vegas

The biggest changes are the removal of some IP clues, such as what suggested a DreamWorks animation logo in the middle the site's 300-room themed hotel at the park's entrance. Construction of the park is now underway, with a deadline of June 2026 to have the park complete. See our previous post, New Universal theme park gets approval for construction, for more details on what's happening next in the process.

Universal Kids Resort gives Universal a new attraction concept that it could use to appeal to families with young children - a demographic typically associated with the Disney and Legoland theme parks. The smaller concept also could allow Universal to build in regional markets that don't have the tourist base to support large outdoor attractions like Florida and California can.

