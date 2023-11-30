Take a new look inside Disney's first-ever Zootopia land

Disney is sharing more images from inside its new Zootopia land at Shanghai Disneyland.

Zootopia opens officially on December 20 at Shanghai Disneyland, bringing the award-winning 2016 Walt Disney Animation Studios movie to life.



Zootopia. Photos courtesy Disney

Attraction

As we showed you in a first-look POV video yesterday, Zootopia: Hot Pursuit is the land's anchor attraction. Following a similar layout to Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, this trackless dark ride put riders in a Zootopia police vehicle for a chase through multiple locations in Zootopia to track down Gazelle and free her from Bellwether and her gang.

I'm not calling spoiler alerts with these images because, c'mon, you couldn't possibly think that Disney was going to give us anything other than a happy ending here, right?



Disney's official portrait of the Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps Audio-Animatronics in the ride's final scene.



Gazelle in concert in the penultimate scene



Inside Zootopia: Hot Pursuit

The lans's other attractions are character interactions. Zootopia Police Department Recruitment Center is a more traditional meet and greet, where visitors can meet Officers Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps. The Zootopia Park Apartments is a different type of character interaction, where Zootopia residents including Fru Fru, Mr. Big, Koslov the polar bear, Flash the sloth, Yax the yak, Duke Weaselton the weasel, and members of the Hopps family will interact with each other and park guests from windows above Zootopia's Mane Street. (I see what they did there.)



Flash the sloth at the Zootopia Park Apartments

Zootopia food

The land's restaurant will be Jumbeaux’s Café, and though we do not have a full menu for that yet, Disney is showing off a photo of its entrance, which promotes "Officer Clawhauser’s favorite – The Big Donut."

The other food service location in the land will be Zootopia Market, which will comprise four food stands: a Jumbeaux pop-up cart serving the Disney Zootopia Pawsicle, Hopps Family Farm and their "corn-flavored popcorn" (I have questions...), Cottonball Candy, and Slothful Slurps.



Food items from Zootopia Market

Merch in Zootopia

The land's store will be Fashions by Fru Fru.



Fashions by Fru Fru exterior

You can see some of the items that will be for sale on the people in a Zootopia promo commercial from Shanghai Disneyland.

It doesn't look like I will be getting to see Zootopia before it opens, to bring you an on-site review and report. All of us who were covering the World of Frozen press event in Hong Kong were lobbying hard for invites to the Zootopia press event, but any U.S. media covering an official press event at Shanghai Disneyland would need to get a special visa to enter China. And some of Disney's own media reps were saying that it's next to impossible for them to get visas into the country at this moment, much less sponsoring a bunch of American theme park journalists.

(In case you are wondering, having a tourist visa does not help, since those do not permit working in China during your stay - and covering a press event is legally considering working there. I have zero desire to break any nation's immigration laws and especially not China's.)

I am still working on getting some more behind-the-scenes coverage of the making of the land for you, however, and Disney has promised more information and media leading up to the official Zootopia opening, so please stay tuned.

If you have one of those tourist visas, though, and want to see the new land, please visit our partner's Shanghai Disneyland tickets page for discounted admission to the park.

