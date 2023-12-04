It's beginning to look a lot like EPCOT at Disneyland

A new parade and a plussed version of a former fireworks show will return to the Disneyland Resort in 2024.

Disneyland this morning announced its programming line-up for 2024, led by the return of Pixar Fest next year at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. The Pixar-themed festival first ran at the parks back in 2018. Here was our coverage of that event: Pixar Fest kicks off the summer early at the Disneyland Resort. This time, Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular will return to the skies above Disneyland, with some new scenes added to plus the show.

Over at Disney California Adventure, the park will be getting a new parade for the festival, called Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! Last time, the old Pixar Play Parade moved from DCA over to Disneyland for the festival, with Paint the Night running at DCA. (There's still no word from Disneyland on when, or if, that beloved nighttime parade ever will return to the parks.)



Turning Red float in Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! Concept art courtesy Disneyland

But what will be coming back is another go for Star Wars Season of the Force at Disneyland. The Star Wars takeover of Tomorrowland extends to Galaxy's Edge in 2024, with the return of Hyperspace Mountain and new adventures coming to Star Tours – The Adventures Continue in Tomorrowland and a "fresh perspective" on the Disneyland fireworks officially coming to Galaxy's Edge, where "galactic music" will play during those performances.

Here is the full festival line-up for the Disneyland Resort in 2024:

January 23 - February 18: Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure

at Disney California Adventure February 17 & 24: Celebrate Gospel at Disneyland

at Disneyland February 22 - 23: Anaheim Ducks Days at Disney California Adventure

at Disney California Adventure March 1 - April 22: Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival at Disney California Adventure

at Disney California Adventure April 5 - June 2: Star Wars Season of the Force at Disneyland

at Disneyland April 26 - August 4: Pixar Fest at both parks

at both parks August 23 - October 31: Halloween Time at both parks

at both parks August 23 - November 2: Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure

at Disney California Adventure Starting November 15: Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

If you're thinking that's almost EPCOT-like coverage of the entire calendar, you would be right. And in addition to those events, Disneyland also confirmed that four after-hours, upcharge Disneyland After Dark events will return on select nights from January through June this year, as will the Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party at Disney California Adventure in the fall. There are no specific dates on those events yet, however.

But we do know that Fantasmic! will return to Disneyland's Rivers of America on May 24. And Disneyland announced today that the production will welcome the return of the iconic "Peter Pan" scene on the Sailing Ship Columbia. (Presumably, that means bye-bye to the Pirates of the Caribbean replacement.)

If you are wondering if Disneyland will debut any new rides in 2024, the park remains committed to opening Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the redesign of the former Splash Mountain, sometime later in the year.

Finally, in Downtown Disney, the resort confirmed that Paseo and Céntrico, serving Mexican cuisine by Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán, and SoCal favorite Din Tai Fung will open sometime in 2024, as well.

