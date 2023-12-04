Universal sets spring debut for Donkey Kong land

The Donkey Kong expansion to Super Nintendo World will open next spring at Universal Studios Japan, the park announced today.

The new area will be called "Donkey Kong Country" and Universal released a new teaser video as part of a pre-launch press event today in Osaka.

You can see animation depicting the land's anchor attraction - the Mine-Cart Madness coaster. This coaster appears to be the first installation of the "Boom Coaster" that Universal patented back in 2016. Basically, a boom arm connects a coaster cart to a track element in such a way that it looks like a coaster is floating above the ground. Here's a diagram from the patent application, which you can read here.



Universal Creative's 'Boom Coaster'

On the Donkey Kong coaster, this set-up will allow Universal to make it look like the coaster is jumping missing track segments, as shown in the animation above.

"We are delivering the ultimate wish fulfillment by transporting fans to places they only dreamed and in doing so igniting the thrill of feeling alive," Universal Creative Chief Creative Officer Brian Robinson said. "Just as we brought a first-of-its-kind augmented reality attraction, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge to Super Nintendo World, we are bringing that same level of innovation to Donkey Kong Country with a first-of-its-kind thrilling family coaster. A new vision of coaster design that isn’t visually or viscerally bound to a traditional coaster track. This innovative design allows us to present the mine cart ride experiences of the Donkey Kong games, like jumping broken tracks. It is a coaster innovation that could only be born out of Donkey Kong Country and I cannot wait for fans to experience it."

