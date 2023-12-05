Texas' Peppa Pig Theme Park reveals its attraction line-up

Peppa Pig is coming to Texas next year. Today, Merlin Entertainments announced the line-up of attractions that its new Peppa Pig Theme Park will offer when it opens in North Richland Hills, near Dallas, in 2024.

The Texas park will be the second stand-alone, outdoor Peppa Pig Theme Park in the United States, following the original installation at Legoland Florida last year. The park is aimed at Peppa Pig's audience of pre-schoolers and will include the following children's rides:

Daddy Pig's Roller Coaster

Peppa Pig's Balloon Ride

Grandad Dog's Pirate Boat Ride

Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Adventure: track ride

Mr. Bull's High Striker: mini tower ride



Daddy Pig's Roller Coaster, with Peppa Pig's Balloon Ride in the background, left. Image courtesy Merlin Entertainments

Play areas at the park will include:

Muddy Puddles Splash Pad

Peppa's Pedal Bike Tour and George's Tricycle Trail

Fun Fair

George's Fort

Grandpa Pig's Greenhouse

Peppa Pig's Treehouse

Rebecca Rabbit's Playground

Madame Gazelle's Nature Trail

Mr. Potato's Showtime Arena: live show venue

The Cinema: showing Peppa Pig episodes

The park will open in 2024, but there's no specific opening date just yet.

