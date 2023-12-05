Texas' Peppa Pig Theme Park reveals its attraction line-up

Peppa Pig is coming to Texas next year. Today, Merlin Entertainments announced the line-up of attractions that its new Peppa Pig Theme Park will offer when it opens in North Richland Hills, near Dallas, in 2024.
The Texas park will be the second stand-alone, outdoor Peppa Pig Theme Park in the United States, following the original installation at Legoland Florida last year. The park is aimed at Peppa Pig's audience of pre-schoolers and will include the following children's rides:
Play areas at the park will include:
The park will open in 2024, but there's no specific opening date just yet.
To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.