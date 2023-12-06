Six Flags Magic Mountain files to tear down the Golden Bear

Six Flags Magic Mountain hasn't announced any new rides for its 2024 or 2025 seasons. (Yet.) But Six Flags at least is preparing to clear some space in the park.

The park has filed for a permit with Los Angeles County to demolish the Golden Bear Theater. You can see the permit here. Located across from Bugs Bunny World and just around the corner from Full Throttle Plaza, the Golden Bear Theater hasn't seen any major productions in quite a while. (I'm actually struggling to remember the last show that I watched there.)

The site backs up to the Superman track, with CraZanity on the other side of the hill. So it's a decent-sized plot of land, but probably not enough for a major coaster. But it would be an ideal location for expanding and plussing Magic Mountain's kids' area, if Six Flags is taking suggestions.

What would you like to see Magic Mountain do with this space? For our reader rankings of the park's attractions, please visit our visitors guide to Six Flags Magic Mountain.

