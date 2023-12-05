Reservations now open for two Universal Epic Universe hotels

We have opening dates now for two of the hotels that will be located next to Universal Orlando's new Epic Universe theme park.

Universal Orlando's hotel partner, Loews Hotels, is now listing Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort on its website. If you follow Theme Park Insider, you might remember that Loews jumped the gun and posted those pages early last month. However, this time, the pages have stayed up and are taking reservations.

So we can tell now from Loews that that, as reported earlier, Universal Stella Nova Resort will open January 21, 2025, while Universal Terra Luna Resort will open February 25, 2025.

These dates do not tell us anything about the opening date of Universal Epic Universe theme park, however. So - fair warning - if you book either of these hotels at their openings, you should not expect the park to open for you at that time. In fact, Loews is saying that Epic will be opening "at a later date in 2025."

However, both hotels will be located not too far from the Orange County Convention Center, and the hotels are promoting that free resort transportation to the other Universal Orlando theme parks will be available, so they might be more attractive for some visitors before the big crowds hit once Epic debuts.

Each hotel will offer 750 guest rooms. I found opening-night rates starting at $212.63, after taxes, for Stella Nova and $236.25 for Terra Luna. For the latest line-up of what will be available at the new park, please visit our Universal Epic Universe page.

