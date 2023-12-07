Here's how to get the best deal on Disneyland's new ticket offer

Want to get Disneyland's latest ticket deal for even less than what Disney is charging? Our ticket partner is now offering Disneyland's Southern California resident deal, which gets you into the parks for three days starting at $212.

That's less than the $225 that Disneyland is charging on its website. You can find the ticket deal on our partner's Disneyland Resort theme park tickets page. Just scroll down to "3 Day 1-Park Per Day Ticket So Cal Resident Monday - Thursday Only Promo" for that deal.

You might notice that our partner has many other Disneyland ticket discounts available, including SoCal resident options that come with Park Hopping, or the Disney Genie+ line-skipping upgrade, or that allow you to visit on any day during the deal period - not just Mondays through Thursdays.

The current Disneyland Southern California resident deal is a three-day ticket that is valid starting January 2 through June 2, 2024. You do not need to use all three days within 14 days of your first visit, like on other Disney tickets. Here are the prices that our partner is offering:

Southern California resident, Monday - Thursday Only

3 Day 1-Park Per Day Ticket: $212

3-Day Park Hopper Ticket: $278

3 Day 1-Park Per Day Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $297

3-Day Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $363

Southern California resident, Monday - Sunday

3 Day 1-Park Per Day Ticket : $277

3-Day Park Hopper Ticket: $325

3 Day 1-Park Per Day Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $344

3-Day Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $410

(Note that these prices I have listed already include the $2 per ticket convenience fee that will be added at checkout.)

You can find these deals available now on our partner's Disneyland Resort theme park tickets. Each time you buy tickets through links to our partners here on Theme Park Insider, a small portion of the ticket price goes to support the website. So thank you for considering these deals when pricing theme park and attraction tickets.

Disneyland admission remains subject to advance reservation availability, so you must make park reservations before visiting with these tickets. The resident deal is valid only for California residents within ZIP codes 90000-93599 and Northern Baja California residents within ZIP codes 21000-22999. Proof of residency is required for admission.

