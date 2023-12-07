Knott's reveals its Camp Snoopy changes for 2024

Knott's Berry Farm today officially is detailing the changes it is making to its Camp Snoopy children's area.

The reimagined Camp Snoopy will open Memorial Day weekend in 2024, Knott's Berry Farm said today. Improvements to the land will include a new family coaster, an additional swing ride, and renovated outdoor theater.

"In the reimagining of the Camp Snoopy area in 2024, we're of course going to look at the store and the lodge and new attractions, but we're also adding a story to the overall land," Cedar Fair Director of Creative Development Ken Parks said. "When you arrive at Camp Snoopy, you as a camper are lucky enough to arrive on Jamboree week.

"This is a an event that happens every year at Camp Snoopy, where the all of the campers get together and they have different contests and different events that happen in the land. So a lot of our attractions are themed to the idea of that it's Jamboree week, and you will be participating in these different events of Jamboree week when you go on the attractions."

So what's new? A Zamperla Lift & Launch family coaster, Snoopy's Tenderpaw Twister Coaster, replaces the removed Timberline Twister.



Snoopy's Tenderpaw Twister Coaster. All concept images courtesy Knott's

Riders will go around twice on the coaster, which features a booster wheel lift hill and tire-propelled boost as well as 450-degree and 540-degree helix turns.

Also debuting next spring will be Sally's Swing Along, a Zamperla Super Happy Swing.

In addition, Camp Snoopy's Rocky Mountain Trucking Company will be transformed into the new Camp Snoopy’s Off-Road Rally, a Zamperla Convoy Dino Jeeps ride. The park also is promising upgrades to the renamed Beagle Express train ride, where riders will see Snoopy and the Peanuts Gang preparing for the Jamboree. You can see that ride, plus others, in action in Knott's preview video.

Knott's also is plussing the Camp Snoopy Theater with a new canopy, log benches and a fire pit at the base of the stage, which will be lit in the evenings for campfire entertainment. A new daytime show also will debut next spring in the theater.

Knott's is moving Snoopy's canoe from the land's entrance to the top of a reimagined Barrel Bridge and Waterfall area.

Finally, Knott's is updating the Grizzly Lodge dining hall and refreshing its retail location, the Snoopy Camp Store.

