A Disney fan favorite from Tokyo DisneySea comes to California

A fan favorite from the Tokyo DisneySea theme park has made its debut at the Disneyland Resort.

The Gyoza Sausage Bun from Tokyo DisneySea's Nautilus Galley in Mysterious Island is now on the menu at the Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería in Disney California Adventure.

The steamed bun covers ground pork and vegetables and comes with a side of chili-soy dipping sauce. It sells for $8.99.



Image via Disney Parks

Disneyland recently transformed its former Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure into the Port of San Fransokyo, from Big Hero 6. You can read more about additional new food items available in this land here: We got a first taste of Disney's new San Fransokyo Square.

