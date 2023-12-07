Vote now to pick the best theme park attractions in the world

It's time to pick which attractions will top our Theme Park Insider reader rankings in 2024.

Our year-end surveys are now open for you to rank your favorite attractions and parks around the world. Your submissions will determine the reader rankings in our theme park visitors guides, as well as the winners of the 2024 Theme Park Insider Awards, to be announced January 1.

Voting is open to all registered readers of Theme Park Insider. If you have not registered yet, it's free and takes only a moment. (Hit the "Register" link at the top of the page.) Registration also allows you to comment on front-page posts as well as to participate on the Theme Park Insider discussion forum.

Here are this year's surveys:

You may submit your vote in each category just once, so please take a moment to think about your rankings so that you don't get caught submitting an incomplete ballot. You may submit up to 10 nominees in the Best New Attraction category, up to 20 for Best Theme Park, and up to 40 each for the Best Attraction and Best Roller Coaster lists.



Last year's best Theme Park winner was Tokyo DisneySea.

Voting will be open until Friday, December 15 (Los Angeles time). After that, I will tally the nominations. If we need a run-off in any categories, those will run on Theme Park Insider's home page the following week.

Please encourage your friends, colleagues and family to vote, and thank you for being part of the Theme Park Insider community.

Campaigning for your favorites is welcomed in the comments.

Replies (0)