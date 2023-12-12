Tokyo Disney sets booking dates for new Fantasy Springs hotel

Reservations will open in February for the new hotel inside Tokyo DisneySea's Fantasy Springs expansion.

Booking a stay at the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel might be the best way to ensure access to the new attractions inside DisneySea's Fantasy Springs. The land - er, sorry, "port" - will include the Anna and Elsa's Frozen Journey boat ride in its Frozen Kingdom section, the Rapunzel's Lantern Festival boat ride in Rapunzel's Forest, and Peter Pan's Never Land Adventure, a 3D ride, and Fairy Tinker Bell's Busy Buggies in Peter Pan's Never Land.

Guests staying at the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel will enjoy a dedicated entrance to the park via Fantasy Springs and will not need a separate reservation to enter the new port. The resort also is offering hotel guests a 1-Day Passport: Fantasy Springs Magic, which allows ticketholders access to the Priority Access Entrances for participating attractions in the area.

The hotel opens officially along with Fantasy Springs on June 6, 2024.

Reservations for stays starting June 6 to June 8 open February 8 at 1pm Tokyo time. (That's 11pm Eastern time on February 7.) Reservations will remain open until all available rooms are booked.

Reservations for stays starting June 9 to June 15 will open one week later, on February 15, at the same time. Stays starting June 16 to June 22 open at 1pm on February 22, while stays starting June 23 to June 29 will open at 1pm February 29.

Reservations for stays starting June 30 to July 6 will open at 1pm on March 6. For stays starting beyond that, rooms will be available for booking starting at 11am four months before the stay of your visit. You may book for up to five nights and and three rooms when making a reservation. Reservations may be made via the Tokyo DisneySea website.

If you want a head start on booking - at perhaps higher price points - the resort said that Tokyo Disney Resort Vacation Packages that includes a stay at Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel Fantasy Chateau will be available for reservation from mid-January, with details to be announced later. Watch the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel reservations page for more information, as well as details on booking restaurant reservations inside the hotel.

The new Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel will include two buildings: the deluxe Fantasy Chateau, with 419 rooms, and the luxury Grand Chateau, with 56 rooms. The hotel will offer three restaurants: the buffet-style Fantasy Springs Restaurant, the Grand Paradis Lounge, and La Libellule, a table service restaurant with French cuisine that will be available exclusively for guests of the Grand Chateau.

