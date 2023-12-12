Bob Iger shares a holiday message for Disney fans

Disney CEO Bob Iger is sharing a holiday message for Disney fans as 2023 comes to its close.

Iger sent the message via email to members of Disney's D23 official fan club. It's been just over a full year now since Iger returned as Disney CEO, replacing former Disney Parks Chairman Bob Chapek.

We at Disney have so much to be grateful for this year, especially dedicated fans like you. As D23 Members, we know how deeply you care about what we create, and we’re so fortunate to have you with us on this journey. Your passion and enthusiasm are contagious, and you inspire us to continue raising the bar every day. This year we were thrilled to have you join us in celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary. As this momentous year in our company’s history draws to a close, I can say with confidence that we have so much more to look forward to as we build on a century of creative excellence and continue to entertain, delight, and inspire fans like you. On behalf of all of us at The Walt Disney Company, I want to wish you a wonderful holiday season and a very happy and prosperous New Year.

For Disney Parks fans specifically, here are some of the new attractions and entertainment that the company will be opening in the new year.

Disney Symphony of Colors - A new nighttime spectacular over Disneyland Paris' Sleeping Beauty Castle, featuring projections, fountains and a drone show inspired by the Main Street Electric Parade, runs January 8 through September 30, 2024.

Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! - A new parade debuts at Disney California Adventure for the return of Pixar Fest, running April 26 through August 4 at DCA and Disneyland.

Fantasy Springs - A new Tokyo DisneySea "port" between Arabian Coast and Lost River Delta opens June 6, 2024 and will include four new attractions, three restaurants and a hotel, with the attractions themed to the Disney films "Frozen," "Tangled," and "Peter Pan."

Country Bear Musical Jamboree - A new version of the Country Bears show will debut at the Magic Kingdom in 2024.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure - Disney's "The Princess and the Frog"-themed makeover of the former Splash Mountain log flume ride debuts in late 2024 at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and at Disneyland.

Disney Treasure - The Disney Cruise Line's next ship, a twin of the Disney Wish, sets sail in December from Port Canaveral in Florida.

