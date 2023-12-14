New restaurant opens at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World's Disney Springs district has welcomed a new restaurant. Summer House on the Lake has opened on the West Side of Disney Springs.

An installation from Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, Summer House on the Lake offers lunch and dinner daily, with brunch on Saturdays and Sundays as well. The eclectic, "California inspired" menu offers starters including a signature guacamole for $17 and five salads including a Buena Vista Cobb for $20.95.



Photos courtesy Summer House on the Lake

The everyday menu also includes chicken and turkey sandwiches, a cheeseburger, chicken, carne asada, and fish tacos...

Five pizza and three pasta entrees - including the pasta of the moment, rigatoni alla vodka - plus six other entrees, from a herbed chicken breast paillard at $21.95 to a center-cut filet mignon at $52.95.

In addition to the sit-down restaurant, Summer House on the Lake offers a takeaway counter - The Cookie Bar - with 15 varieties of the restaurant's oversized cookies and bars, plus other house-made cakes, seasonal pastry specials, and a drink menu with beer, Summer House Rosé, lattes, cold brew, and other craft beverages and cocktails on tap, such as an Espresso Martini.

You can find the full menu and a link to make reservations on the restaurant's website.

Ranking Disney restaurants

Speaking of places to eat at the Walt Disney World Resort, as I update our visitors guides for 2024, I would like to include some updated restaurant recommendations for Disney World visitors.

So I would like to ask you, the readers of Theme Park Insider, for help with that. Please tell us up to 10 favorite Disney World restaurants that you would recommend to others, via our new Disney World restaurant rankings form.

Your rankings will determine which Disney World restaurants we will recommend to other Theme Park Insider readers on our updated Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom pages. The updates will post starting January 1. Thank you!

