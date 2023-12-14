Disney's next cruise ship passes construction milestone

Disney's next cruise ship is now structurally complete.

The Disney Treasure is under construction at the Meyer Werft Shipyard in Germany. A structural twin of the Disney Wish, the Treasure will offer several unique design and entertainment elements when it sets sail this December. Plaza de Coco replaces Frozen's Arendelle in the ship's dining rotation, and a Haunted Mansion-themed bar replaces the Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge, among other changes.

Disney today shared a photo of the Treasure's construction, showing that all blocks have been put into place, completing the basic structure of the ship.



Photo courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Work in Germany will continue for the next several months, as crews build out the interior the ship, including its staterooms and dining and entertainment spaces.

The Treasure will sail seven-night itineraries from Port Canaveral, starting December 21, 2024.

