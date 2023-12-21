Here's what is coming back to Disneyland in the New Year

Magic Happens, Wondrous Journeys, and Mickey Mix Magic will return to Disneyland in the first months of 2024.

Disneyland announced its post-holiday entertainment schedule this morning, led by the return of the Magic Happens parade. That show has been on hiatus for the A Christmas Fantasy parade during this holiday season, but will return February 2. There's no end date announced at this time, so I guess it's an open-ended run for now.

Magic Happens returned to Disneyland last February, after its abbreviated initial run in 2020, just before the lockdown.

Also returning will be the Disney 100th anniversary show, Wondrous Journeys. However, this projection and fireworks show will run only during the spring break season, starting March 22 and continuing through April 14.

On other nights this winter and spring, Mickey's Mix Magic will perform, running January 8 through March 21 and April 15 through 25, with fireworks on select evenings during that run.

As previously announced, a plussed version of the Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular show will run April 26 through August 4 for Pixar Fest. And on the Rivers of America, Fantasmic! will make its return on May 24.

