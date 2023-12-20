What should Disney do about its Rock 'n' Roller Coaster?

Walt Disney World's refurbishment schedule revealed today that Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will go down - again - starting January 8.

Later this morning, my media colleague Scott Gustin reported that Disney is saying that the indoor Vekoma launch coaster will remain closed until summer. Every time that RnRC goes down for an extended refurb, fans start sharing rumors that this finally will be the time that Disney rethemes the attraction.

When so many fans are wishing for that kind of change on a ride, that's a sure sign that something is wrong with the experience.

In the case of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, the biggest issue likely is the frontman of the band that Disney chose to provide the theme for the ride. Steven Tyler has been the subject of a sexual assault accusation involving a teenage girl for whom he was the legal guardian at the time, as well as a second civil assault case involving another teenage girl, filed last month. Seeing how Disney just fired Marvel actor Jonathan Majors after his domestic assault conviction this week, it seems certain that Disney would cut ties with Tyler and Aerosmith should the cases involving the singer go against him.

But while Majors was the star at the heart of the current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tyler is the singer for a band whose popularity has been waning and whose recent career - and Disney gig - is pretty much solely due to being sampled in an now-old Run-DMC song. So many Disney fans are asking, why wait for the courts? Dump these guys now.

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster's story is high-stakes limo ride through Los Angeles - a conceit that Disney also used on its late, not-so-great Superstar Limo ride at Disney California Adventure. Some fans, including me, had hoped that Disney would swap Aerosmith for its own Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, but Disney+ recently cancelled its series featuring that Muppet rock band after a single season, pretty much scuttling any hope that the band would get a new home in Disney's Hollywood Studios.

(Full disclosure and silly trivia: You can see the back of my head in episode 6, during their concert at Cavity-Con. Yes, I got to see Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem live!)

Given Disney's recent strategic decisions, I cannot see the company licensing an outside IP for this or any other Disney Parks attraction. If Disney dumps Aerosmith, it will be in favor of a Disney-owned franchise. Now, should that be another band for a light retheme of the coaster? Or, should it be for a more substantial retheme, which could replace its setting and storyline?

Or should Disney just give up on this indoor roller coaster and build an entirely new attraction in its place?

Given that the ride is scheduled for a five-month-plus refurb, I think that tells us the final option is off the table, at least for a while. Disney should not be investing that kind of time and money to refurb a marquee attraction only to close and demolish it soon after. So either Rock 'n' Roller Coaster is coming back in the summer of 2024 unchanged in theme, or it's getting a light thematic revamp. It's just not enough time for a Tiana-style makeover. Or the Avengers makeover that the Paris version of the coaster got - not that Walt Disney World could do that, thanks to the whole Marvel theme park rights thing.

So the question remains, what should Disney do about its Rock 'n' Roller Coaster?

