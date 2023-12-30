What was your favorite theme park memory of 2023?

Sixteen theme parks later, it's time to call "cut" on 2023.

For me, this was the first year when I felt back to full speed after the lockdowns of 2020-21. As I just mentioned, I visited 16 different theme parks in 2023, on two continents, thanks to my first overseas travel since before the pandemic.

Those two trips - to the new SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on Yas Island and to the new World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland - surely counted among my top memories of 2023.

But this also was the year when I finally got to see a version of Universal's Super Nintendo World, when it opened at my hometown Universal Studios Hollywood. And my beloved Disneyland kept me busy in 2023, with this being the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, which Walt's original theme park went hard to celebrate.

With all that extra travel this year, my big takeaway from 2023 was... I want to get in better shape. Travel takes energy, and the better physical condition you are in, the easier it becomes to summon and spend that energy. So that's my top resolution for the new year.

I also would love to hear, in the comments, all about your favorite moments from 2023. What new attractions did you like best? What did you discover in 2023 that was new to you? Or what favorites reminded you why they remain favorites?

And as we prepare to close the year, I want to thank each you, as always, for spending any amount of time with us here at Theme Park Insider. It is an honor and pleasure to bring theme park news and analysis to you via this site and our social channels. Thank you for your support, and I look forward to bringing you much more in the year ahead.

* * *

