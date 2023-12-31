Rolling the credits on 2023: Thank you to the writers

Thank you to all the Theme Park Insider members who wrote for our front page "Blog Flume" in 2023.

AJ Hummel, for his report on the new Lost Island theme park in Iowa.

Ben Mills, for covering the opening of the Uncharted dark ride/roller coaster at PortAventura in Spain.

Bobbie Butterfield, for reviewing the debut of Wildcat's Revenge at Hersheypark.

Jake Sundstrom, for pitching in and covering the press preview for Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights.

James Koehl, our Cedar Point expert, once again delivered with outstanding work on the opening of the new Wild Mouse on the Boardwalk.

Jeffrey Siegal gave us a nice post on the top 10 Walt Disney World rides to ride at night.

Matt McDonough wrote us a couple of nice trip reports from European theme parks: Phantasialand and Europa-Park.

Natalie Niles stepped up and covered two press events for us: the opening of Toothsome Chocolate Emporium at Universal Studios Hollywood's CityWalk, and a New Orleans event hosted by Disney that provided background on its development of the upcoming Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Just this month, Justin Olsvik came through when we needed a writer in China to deliver wonderful coverage and analysis of the new Zootopia land at Shanghai Disneyland.

Finally, another huge thank you to the always amazing Russell Meyer, who in 2023 brought us along on a spring break trip to several theme parks and attractions in the UK and then covered several events at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, including the opening of the new DarKoaster.

Oh, and I suppose I ought to mention our "April Insider," the AI avatar who "wrote" a couple pieces for us on April Fool's Day, thereby illustrating just how much better real theme park fans are at writing than bots.

I would love to welcome more Theme Park Insider readers onto our front page in 2024. Informative, insightful posts about themed entertainment around the world are always welcomed, as are posts from members with writing experience who can help us cover press events that I, or these writers above, can't get to. (You can see a list of upcoming attraction openings on our Theme park rides under construction page.) Email me at themeparkinsider@gmail.com.

If you are interested, but feel like you need some more writing experience, there's no better place to start than submitting a thread on our Discussion Forum. Trip reports are always welcomed, as are reviews of classic attractions or posts with your best tips and advice for other theme park visitors.

Thank you, again, to everyone who wrote for or on Theme Park Insider this year.

